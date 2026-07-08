  1. Politics
Jul 8, 2026, 6:06 PM

Velayati:

Any adventurism will be met with Iran's immediate response

Any adventurism will be met with Iran's immediate response

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior adviser on international affairs to Iran’s Supreme Leader, issued a sharp warning over escalating regional tensions on Wednesday.

In a two-part social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the veteran diplomat stated that Iran had previously warned that “the region is not a place for the political gambling of minor countries,” adding that Tehran has repeatedly proven that any adventurism will be met with an immediate response.

Velayati went on to place full blame for the current escalation on Washington following recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the termination of the bilateral ceasefire agreement.

“The responsibility for the fresh tensions and the recent verbal admission to the cancellation of the agreement lies squarely with the open-road highwayman and an Epstein-linked policy that had already violated it practically numerous times,” Velayati wrote, warning that these actions are once again pushing the region toward open conflict.

MNA

News ID 246025

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