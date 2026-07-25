Israeli forces raid multiple West Bank towns overnight

A new wave of Israeli military raids and settler violence sweeps across several areas in the occupied West Bank overnight, leaving a Palestinian teenager and an elderly man injured by gunfire in Bethlehem and Nablus, Al Jazeera correspondents on the ground report.

Israeli forces raided the Aqabat Jabr camp south of Jericho, the city of Qalqilya, the village of Kobar in the Ramallah district, and the town of Kafr Aqab north of al-Quds.

Troops also stormed the town of Yabad alongside the villages of Zababdeh and Burqin in the Jenin governorate, while another raid targeted the village of Faroun south of Tulkarem.

In Nablus, military units entered the villages of Tal and Qaryut as well as the town of Beit Furik, launching a widespread detention campaign in Tal and searching multiple homes in Beit Furik.

During these incursions, soldiers fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian residences in Qaryut, while settlers attacked homes in the village of Urif, south of Nablus.

MNA