Palestinian teenager martyred after being shot by Zionists

A Palestinian teenager has succumbed to gunshot wounds that he sustained in an Israeli attack on his village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted local sources as saying Fadi Hamdallah al-Naasan,17, was injured about a week ago during a raid by Israeli forces on the village, while the villagers were confronting a settlers’ attack.

The surrounding villages and towns are subjected to continuous attacks by settlers on citizens and their property, in addition to ongoing raids by Israeli forces.

MNA