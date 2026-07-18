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Jul 18, 2026, 11:00 AM

Palestinian teenager martyred after being shot by Zionists

Palestinian teenager martyred after being shot by Zionists

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – A Palestinian teenager has succumbed to gunshot wounds that he sustained in an Israeli attack on his village of al-Mughayyir.

A Palestinian teenager has succumbed to gunshot wounds that he sustained in an Israeli attack on his village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted local sources as saying Fadi Hamdallah al-Naasan,17, was injured about a week ago during a raid by Israeli forces on the village, while the villagers were confronting a settlers’ attack.

The surrounding villages and towns are subjected to continuous attacks by settlers on citizens and their property, in addition to ongoing raids by Israeli forces.

MNA 

News ID 246301

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