Iran missiles hit key US base in Jordan

Images published by Arab media showed precision hits on the base, which has served as a hub for U.S. military activity across the region. The attack triggered sirens in neighbouring Kuwait for the third time and prompted Bahrain’s interior ministry to again order residents to seek safe locations. Jordan’s military claimed its air defences had intercepted 10 Iranian missiles, but Arab reports said the base itself was struck.

Kuwaiti officials confirmed that several military centres and critical infrastructure had been targeted by ballistic missiles and drones. The Kuwaiti electricity ministry said a power and desalination plant had been hit, causing a large fire and disrupting energy and water supplies. Some army and ground force personnel were injured, Kuwaiti authorities said.

Neither Kuwaiti, Bahraini nor Jordanian officials made any mention of the U.S. military bases on their soil or their use in the war against Iran.

Iran has repeatedly said its strikes on U.S. installations in the region are conducted under Article 51 of the UN Charter and are a direct response to continued American attacks on Iranian territory.

MNA