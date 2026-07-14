US raids kills family members of Iranian park ranger in south

The attacks marked another round of US violations of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding and continued military aggression against the country.

According to the Hormozgan Governor General's Office, US strikes targeted civilian areas in western Bandar Abbas as well as Hajiabad County.

Officials confirmed that an attack on an environmental protection building in the village of Seyyed Jowzar killed three people.

Meanwhile, Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari said US forces struck two locations in Bushehr County in three separate waves during the early hours of Tuesday.

He said the attacks hit one area in the city of Bushehr and another near the city of Choghadak, describing them as part of Washington's continued hostile actions and repeated violations of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

According to preliminary field assessments, the early-morning strikes caused no casualties or injuries, and the security situation across Bushehr County remains fully under control, Mozaffari added.

MNA