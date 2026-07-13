No attack will go unanswered: Gharibabadi

Iran's deputy foreign minister called for a pre-approved and decisive response to any threat against the Leader or senior state and military officials, insisting that no action against Iran should go unanswered.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, wrote on social media that it is essential to continue the strategy of a "crushing response" to any military aggression against the country.

He said parliament or the Supreme National Security Council should approve a measure that "pre-defines the system's decisive and regret-inducing response in the event of any malicious intent against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, or military and civilian officials."

"No action against Iran should remain without a response," he added.

The remarks follow days of intense military exchanges between Iran and the United States, including U.S. strikes on Iran's southern coast and Iranian ballistic missile attacks on American bases in regional countries.

MNA