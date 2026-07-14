  1. Politics
Jul 14, 2026, 8:31 AM

IRGC hits US arms depots, barracks in Bahrain

IRGC hits US arms depots, barracks in Bahrain

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – The IRGC said they struck U.S. weapons depots, a satellite communications centre and a troop accommodation building at the Juffair naval base in Bahrain on Tuesday, after American warplanes bombed Iranian coastal sites.

The IRGC said the strikes were the first phase of the second wave of "Operation Nasr 2," launched in retaliation for U.S. air attack on coastal stations and military centres in southern Iran. That U.S. assault followed an American failure in the Strait of Hormuz the previous night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

Missiles and drones were used to hit the targets at the Juffair base, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet. The IRGC said the operation was continuing.

The exchange is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat strikes across the region. Iran has been targeting U.S. bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar in recent days, while U.S. forces have repeatedly hit Iranian coastal positions.

MNA 

News ID 246174

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