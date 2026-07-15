Iran army blasts UK parliament blacklisting of IRGC

According to a statement released by the Army’s Public Relations department, the IRGC has consistently stood at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

The Army maintained that the organization’s historical track record in combating extremism in West Asia and safeguarding regional stability serves as clear proof of its dedicated efforts.

The statement further emphasized that the IRGC functions not only as a military body but also as a social and cultural institution that has provided valuable services to the Iranian public and neighboring countries over the years.

In a sharp critique of Western foreign policy, the Army accused the British government of a long and dark colonial history characterized by sowing division and backing extremist groups in the region. It asserted that European nations, the United States, and Israel are the actual primary sponsors of global instability and terrorism.

Concluding the statement, the public relations department reaffirmed the deep solidarity and unity between the Army and the IRGC under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The Army pledged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the IRGC in countering any foreign threats against the Iranian nation.

MNA