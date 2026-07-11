There can only be mutual compliance: Araghchi

Araghchi criticised the United States over its failure to uphold the interim agreement, warning that the administration’s actions demonstrate a clear breach of established commitments.

“Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU,” he wrote on X.

“The violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi concluded his post with a “reality check”, warning Washington that “there can only be mutual compliance” moving forward.

MNA