  1. Politics
Jul 11, 2026, 8:32 AM

There can only be mutual compliance: Araghchi

There can only be mutual compliance: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the United States over its failure to uphold the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Araghchi criticised the United States over its failure to uphold the interim agreement, warning that the administration’s actions demonstrate a clear breach of established commitments.

“Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU,” he wrote on X.

“The violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi concluded his post with a “reality check”, warning Washington that “there can only be mutual compliance” moving forward.

MNA 

News ID 246082

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