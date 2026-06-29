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Jun 29, 2026, 3:35 PM

Qatar condemns Israeli incursions in Syria

Qatar condemns Israeli incursions in Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Qatar condemned an Israeli ground invasion into Syria, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law.

The Israeli army operation included artillery shelling against several areas in Quneitra and Deraa governorates, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Such attacks only serve to “exacerbate tensions in the region” and undermine efforts towards stability, it said.

The ministry called on the international community to compel Israel to comply with international law.

On Sunday, Israeli forces attacked the village of Abdeen – in the western countryside of Deraa and its surroundings – with artillery fire and helicopter gunships, forcing residents to flee.

MNA 

News ID 245728

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