Qatar condemns Israeli incursions in Syria

The Israeli army operation included artillery shelling against several areas in Quneitra and Deraa governorates, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Such attacks only serve to “exacerbate tensions in the region” and undermine efforts towards stability, it said.

The ministry called on the international community to compel Israel to comply with international law.

On Sunday, Israeli forces attacked the village of Abdeen – in the western countryside of Deraa and its surroundings – with artillery fire and helicopter gunships, forcing residents to flee.

MNA