Bahraini Muslims attend Leader's funeral ceremonies

The February 14 Revolution Youth Coalition of Bahrain said in a statement on Monday that the proud people of Bahrain were renewing their allegiance to the blood of the late leader by participating in the funeral and burial ceremonies of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, whom the statement described as the Imam of the oppressed.

The coalition also stated that the revival of Ashura in Bahrain had neutralized what it described as the “oppressive terrorism.”

Bahraini people also held symbolic funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the reports, although the Al Khalifa regime prevented large numbers of Bahraini citizens from attending the funeral procession of Ayatollah Khamenei, Bahraini participants attended the ceremonies in Tehran, conveyed the condolences of the Bahraini people from the heart of the funeral and farewell ceremonies, and renewed their pledge of allegiance to their leader.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Islamic Al-Wafa Movement said in a statement that delegations representing Bahraini opposition groups and figures attended an international conference in Tehran on Saturday titled “For Imam Khamenei, the Eternal Leader of the Resistance.”

They attended the commemoration alongside officials, ambassadors, intellectuals from across the Islamic world, and leaders of the Resistance Front.

According to local Iranian media, on the sidelines of the conference, representatives of the Bahraini groups said their participation was intended to express solidarity with the peoples of the region and the Resistance Front, while also honoring what they described as the strategic and historic role of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in supporting oppressed nations.

MNA