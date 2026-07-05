Ejei reappointed by Leader as Judiciary head

In his decree issued on Sunday afternoon, the Leader invoked the Principle 157 of the Constitution to appoint Ejei for another term as the Judiciary head.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to the efforts by the Judiciary chairman and recalled the martyred Leader's and his own insistance on sticking to the Development in the Judiciary Plan.

He further expressed hope that the Iranian nation will benefit from the doubled efforts by the Judiciary head and other judicial authroities and judges.

MNA/ISN1405041408638