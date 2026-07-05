Putin expresses hope US, Iran can find acceptable solution

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his hope that the talks between the United States and Iran on the basis of the memorandum will help in finding mutually acceptable solutions for key issues, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Concerning the situation around Iran, Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the negotiating process based on the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran will make it possible to find mutually acceptable long-term resolutions on key settlement issues," Ushakov said, TASS reported.

The talk between the two leaders (Putin and his American counterpart) was businesslike and rather constructive, the Kremlin aide said.

"This conversation enabled the frank discussion of current developments in the bilateral and international agenda," he added.

MNA