Hezbollah thanks Iran for defending Lebanon in talks with FM

The delegation, led by Muhammad Fneish and including lawmakers and senior party officials, was dispatched by Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem to attend the funeral rites for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Fneish conveyed Qassem's condolences to the Leader, the president, the government and the Iranian people on the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, his family members, and the commanders, officials and citizens killed in the U.S.-Israeli aggression.

Fneish praised the steadfastness of the Iranian nation, the powerful defence of the country by Iran's armed forces, and the skill of Iranian negotiators in the diplomatic arena, particularly their support for Lebanon's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked Hezbollah for attending the funeral and for Qassem's message of condolence. He said the courageous resistance of Hezbollah against the conspiracies of the "occupying Zionist regime" is a source of pride for Lebanon and the Islamic world, and affirmed Iran's continued support for the cause of Resistance.

Honouring the memory of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and all the martyrs of the Lebanese Resistance, Araghchi said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously pursuing the demand for an end to the war in Lebanon and an end to the occupation under Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding on ending the imposed war."

MNA