Official tribute to the martyred Leader

The presence of official officials of countries as well as representatives of parties and popular groups in Iran and the tribute to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, indicates that his position among the people, revolutionary people, liberation groups, anti-hegemonic parties and popular movements has been a high and distinguished one. He was always a supporter and backer of these groups during his lifetime, and today this support and companionship is clearly visible in their presence and tribute.

This presence also shows how special interest of officials of countries, especially from neighboring countries and even non-aligned countries, have had in him. At times when these officials visited martyred leder on their trips to Iran and even in the past, when the martyred leader of the revolution traveled to different countries during his presidency, a strong and sincere relationship was established between Iran and these countries.

In fact, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, while being the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the military commander of the country, also commanded affairs in the fields of politics and diplomacy. Whether during his presidency or his leadership, he always explained issues with morality and at the same time with honesty and frankness in his meetings with senior officials of countries.

In the field of bilateral relations, he emphasized the progress of relations and commonalities and tried to reduce differences. Also, in the regional and international fields, he presented his comprehensive analysis to senior officials of foreign countries based on his understanding of current issues. In fact, these officials returned convinced from their meetings with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and this same bond that had developed over the years is now evident in the presence of officials from various countries in Iran and in paying homage to the status of this martyred.

It seems that, as can be seen in the television images, these meetings are not merely ceremonial meetings. The officials who have come to Iran, both officially and unofficially, are truly affected. While this is due to the absence of a high-ranking global leader, it is also a symbol of their opposition to the hegemonists and countries like the United States and the Zionist regime; countries that, disregarding international rules and regulations, martyred the leader of an independent country and this martyred along with his family, some relatives, and commanders. This is a clear example of state terrorism that commits such a cowardly act without regard to international rules and regulations and without obtaining permission from the United Nations Security Council.

The presence of officials from different countries in Iran is actually a big no to this type of hegemonism and opposition to Trump's self-centered actions, and at the same time it is considered support and backing for a system based on multilateralism; an order that will be accompanied by the decline of a system based on unilateralism.

Overall, what was observed was a very special closeness that was seen in the arrival and paying respects of senior officials of countries and representatives of parties and popular groups, and it seems that this farewell and funeral of the holy body of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be a lasting memory, not only in Iran but throughout the world.

MNA