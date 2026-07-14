Iran’s oil exports continue despite US revocation of waivers

Iran's petroleum minister says the country's oil exports are continuing without interruption despite Washington's cancellation of a 60-day sanctions waiver, slamming the United States for violating its commitments.

While stressing that long-established mechanisms have neutralized the impact of US sanctions, Mohsen Paknejad said on Tuesday that the country’s oil exports are continuing uninterrupted despite Washington’s decision to revoke the 60-day waiver related to US oil sanctions.

He also emphasized that his ministry has long maintained mechanisms to render the American sanctions ineffective.

Commenting on the US decision to cancel the 60-day waiver and the ministry's plans under the new circumstances, Paknejad said, “The Petroleum Ministry has for years established the necessary structures to neutralize the impact of the United States' unjust sanctions.”

“Even after the 60-day waiver was granted, we did not dismantle these mechanisms and continued to preserve them,” he added.

The minister slammed Washington for violating its commitments, saying, “The Americans, as usual, broke their promise and violated Article 10 of the memorandum of understanding related to the 60-day waivers.”

MNA