  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2026, 7:14 AM

Qatar, US discuss Iran deal, Lebanon ceasefire

Qatar, US discuss Iran deal, Lebanon ceasefire

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Qatar's prime minister met senior U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Tuesday to discuss the Iran-U.S. diplomatic track and the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, reviewed the latest regional developments and the Lebanon ceasefire with the two U.S. representatives, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The prime minister stressed Doha's continued mediation efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution that strengthens regional security and stability.

Witkoff and Kushner thanked Qatar for its role alongside Pakistan in facilitating the negotiation process with Iran, and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the diplomatic path and support for efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement, the statement added.

The meeting comes as the Islamabad memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States faces repeated strains, with the IRGC striking U.S. military targets in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian coastal posts. Qatar has played a supporting role alongside lead mediator Pakistan throughout the diplomatic process.

MNA 

News ID 245772

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