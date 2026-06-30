Qatar says no Iran, US high-level talks to take place

Al-Ansari said in a statement on Tuesday that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Qatar to meet with mediators and discuss progress in ongoing negotiations.

He stressed that no high-level US-Iran meeting has been planned and said Doha does not expect senior Iranian officials to visit Qatar at this time. However, he noted that the recent escalation in the Strait of Hormuz has not halted technical discussions, which continue to cover a range of issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and its frozen assets.

The Qatari spokesman also said that no breakthrough has yet been achieved that would allow the release of Iran’s blocked funds.

MNA