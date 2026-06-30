US duty bound to stop Israeli aggression on Lebanon under MoU

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, he stated, “It is important for us that the United States adheres to its commitments and forces the Zionist regime to halt its aggression against Lebanon under the memorandum of understanding (MoU)."

Iran will monitor the United States’ compliance with the war‑termination memorandum of understanding (MoU) “moment‑by‑moment”, he stated, warning that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not implement its commitments unilaterally.

“The principle of ‘commitment in exchange for commitment’ in the negotiations means that we will implement our commitments only as long as the other side implements its commitments,” he opined.

The implementation of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US remains dependent on reciprocal commitments, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said, warning that continued US violations and failure to uphold obligations could disrupt the diplomatic process.

Baghaei emphasized that the guiding principle of the memorandum is reciprocal implementation of obligations.

“It is clear to everyone that commitment in exchange for commitment means we will fulfill our obligations only as long as the other side does the same,” he stated.

The spokesman added that the text of the memorandum had been drafted with precision and explicitly stipulates that the cessation of war must be observed across all fronts, including Lebanon.

He noted that Iran would continuously monitor developments and employ its own mechanisms to safeguard the national interests.

Baghaei further stated that decisions related to Iran’s diplomatic responsibilities are made through an established national process that has evolved over decades, adding that all branches and institutions of the system are involved in decisions concerning war, peace, and negotiations that are fundamental to the country’s present and future.

Turning to the release of the Iranian blocked assets, the spokesman underlined that negotiations regarding release of Iran’s frozen assets are underway and will continue as planned.

Iran, Oman will decide fate of Hormuz management in the future based on international standards, he responded to a question as raised on the latest situation of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Commenting on US attacks on Iranian territory, the spokesman warned that Washington’s failure to abide by its commitments would inevitably have negative consequences for the continuation of the diplomatic track.

“We will not leave any action unanswered. Any action against Iran will face an immediate and decisive response,” he said.

Baghaei described those attacks as a violation of Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding and warned that continued violations would create obstacles for continuation of the process.

Referring to Article 13 of the memorandum, he said discussions on a final agreement depend on implementation of several provisions.

“Regarding some clauses, the situation is relatively satisfactory, including ending the naval blockade and issuing the exemption related to oil sales. But in some areas we are facing serious challenges, and in this regard the other side needs to implement its commitments,” he said.

No US meetings in Doha

Addressing reports of a possible meeting between Iranian and American officials in Doha, Baghaei categorically denied that any such meeting had been planned.

"We had no plans for a meeting with American officials at any level in the coming days, so there was nothing to cancel," he said. "What will likely take place in Doha tomorrow is a discussion on the implementation of certain clauses of the MoU, including the release of Iran's frozen assets, which will be conducted with Qatari officials. I emphasize that no meeting at any level with the American side has been scheduled for the coming days."

Baghaei said Iran has not yet entered the phase of final agreement negotiations and will not do so until the US begins implementing five key provisions of the MoU.

“We have not yet entered the negotiation phase for the final agreement. According to Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding, the start of negotiations for the final agreement is contingent upon the initiation of the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, and the continuation of their implementation.”

He said while the US has issued the necessary licenses for Iranian oil exports under Article 10, the process for releasing Iran's blocked funds under Article 11 is still being pursued.

Late Leader’s funeral arrangements

Baghaei also detailed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's recent visit to Iraq, describing it as "very important" and the first such visit after the formation of Iraq's new government.

He said the visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties across political, economic, security and border cooperation, and on coordinating the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Iraq.

“The Iraqi people are eagerly awaiting to participate in the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a figure known as a prominent scholar, a supreme religious authority, and a pioneer concerned with peace, security and dignity in the region.”

He said Iraq's leadership has formed a high‑level committee headed by his chief of staff to coordinate the ceremonies, and that a meeting was held with the prime minister's chief of staff to discuss arrangements.

"The people of Iraq, like the people of Iran, are mourning the loss of the martyred Leader and his faithful companions," Baghaei said.

MNA