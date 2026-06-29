No country allowed to intervene in demining in Hormuz

Gharibabadi, who is a member of the Iranian negotiating team in the talks to end the war on Iran, made the remarks in an interview with national Iranian TV aired on Monday evening.

He said that the situation in the Hormuz Strait will not return to the pre-war time, stressing that Iran and Oman share views on the need for charging services to shipping in the strait.

The deputy foreign minnister also said that the talks to designate the authorized routes will be held, noting that Iran and Oman agreed on designating routes in 1968 much earlier than the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

He went on to stress that no other state other than Iran will be allowed to clear mines in the strait and that it will be only Iran that will designate the routes.

At the end of the interview, he declared that any breaches of the Pakistani-mediated MoU with the US will result in Iran's reaction.

MNA/6874721