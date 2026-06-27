Thousands flood Lebanon's streets to reject deal with Israel

On Friday night, protests spread across Beirut and other parts of Lebanon following the government’s announcement of a US-supported framework agreement with the Israeli regime.

Demonstrators gathered in Ramlet al-Bayda, near government headquarters, and in several neighborhoods of the capital, expressing anger over the deal and rejecting any move toward direct negotiations with the occupying entity.

Protesters blocked major roads in the Salim Salam area and burned tires, while similar demonstrations were reported in Msharafiyeh and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Sit-ins were also organized in several locations, where participants called for the cancellation of the agreement and warned against any political or diplomatic engagement with Israel.

The protests followed an announcement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said an agreement had been reached between Lebanon and Israel.

Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, welcomed the development, claiming that under the framework, “Hezbollah is out.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the agreement, describing it as a significant achievement for the regime.

Netanyahu further stated that Israel would not allow Lebanese residents to return to areas within the so-called security belt under Israeli control and insisted that Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon.

Protesters interviewed by local media rejected those statements and reaffirmed their opposition to any arrangement that legitimizes Israel’s presence on Lebanese territory.

MNA