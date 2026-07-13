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Jul 13, 2026, 3:13 PM

Flash flood swept Bangladesh for about one week, 51 killed

Flash flood swept Bangladesh for about one week, 51 killed

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Floods that have swept parts of Bangladesh for about a week have killed 51 people, said a senior official on Sunday.

According to the latest daily disaster situation report released by the country's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, more than 1.02 million people were marooned by floods in seven out of the country's total 64 districts.

Quoting the report, a senior official from the ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that 51 people have died as of Sunday afternoon since July 6 due to flooding in the country, while 267,918 families have been affected.

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy seasonal rains have also caused widespread damage to houses, crops, roads and highways across large swaths of the country.

Authorities have mobilized disaster response teams to carry out rescue operations, distribute relief materials and manage shelters where nearly 50,000 people have taken refuge.

MNA

News ID 246163

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