  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2026, 10:55 AM

Iran, Romania FMs discuss mutual ties, regional developments

Iran, Romania FMs discuss mutual ties, regional developments

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – The top diplomats of Iran and Romania have reviewed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments in a phone call.

In the phone call on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined the latest developments regarding the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as well as Iran’s viewpoints on the matter, to his Romanian counterpart, Ioana Turcu. 

For her part, the Romanian foreign minister welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the West Asia region, emphasizing the importance of continuing this process and fulfilling mutual commitments by all relevant parties. 

Both sides stressed the necessity of continuing consultations and developing bilateral cooperation and relations. 

MNA 

News ID 245648

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