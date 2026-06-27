Iran, Romania FMs discuss mutual ties, regional developments

In the phone call on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined the latest developments regarding the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as well as Iran’s viewpoints on the matter, to his Romanian counterpart, Ioana Turcu.

For her part, the Romanian foreign minister welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the West Asia region, emphasizing the importance of continuing this process and fulfilling mutual commitments by all relevant parties.

Both sides stressed the necessity of continuing consultations and developing bilateral cooperation and relations.

MNA