Gambling on US to cost Persian Gulf states security

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned Persian Gulf Cooperation Council leaders on Saturday that gambling on American scenarios will destroy their stability and security, saying the only path to regional safety is to distance themselves from Washington.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's parliament, wrote on social media, "We warn the leaders of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council: betting on the American scenario will blow away your stability and security."



He pointed to the recent conflict, saying the PGCC states have seen how U.S. military bases on their territory became a source of threat rather than security.

"You saw how American military bases in your countries turned into a source of threat instead of providing security," he wrote.



Azizi stressed that Iran's missile and drone power, as well as its management of the Strait of Hormuz, are "serious red lines" for the Islamic Republic. "The only way to secure the region is to distance oneself from America," he said.

MNA