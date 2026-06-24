Region seeks security framework with Iran: Qatari PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who serves as both prime minister and foreign minister, told the Financial Times that Qatar has confirmed the strait will not close again. He said a direct communication channel between Washington and Tehran, agreed during the Bürgenstock talks in Switzerland, is essential to prevent obstacles to the reopening and to counter disinformation during the demining operation.

Qatar Energy will not lift its state of emergency until safe operations are guaranteed, he added.

The Qatari premier said the Swiss negotiations set the stage for talks toward a permanent agreement, though the process remains in its early stages. Any model for managing the Strait of Hormuz must be discussed with Iran, Oman and the Persian Gulf states, he stressed.

On Israel, he warned that it is overreacting to conflicts instead of de-escalating, and said a mechanism now exists to prevent flare-ups in Lebanon that includes ceasefire verification and requires coordination between Beirut, Washington, Tehran and the mediators.

The regional goal now is to create a new security framework between the countries of the region and Iran, he said.

MNA