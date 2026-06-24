56 IRCS sites hit in war: ‌Kolivand

Pirhossein Kolivand, speaking at a meeting with officials from Malaysia's Mercy organisation, said the humanitarian body carried out 6,000 missions during the conflict, each lasting from one to 25 days. Rescue workers pulled 7,250 people alive from the rubble, treated 10,000 injured on site and recovered the bodies of all those killed, he said.

He detailed the toll on civilian infrastructure: 149,528 non-military units were targeted, including 123,647 residential units, 24,450 commercial properties, 350 medical, health and emergency centres, and 56 Red Crescent facilities.

Kolivand said the organisation's international affairs department documented violations of international humanitarian law, carrying out 35 communications with international bodies. Despite not seeking external assistance, 18 countries and international organisations sent humanitarian shipments to Iran.

MNA