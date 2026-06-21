Iran protests Trump's language of intimidation

Ghalibaf wote in a post on his X account in Farsi that Iran does not value Donald Trump's threats.

He added that while the US side is only talks and no actions, the Iranian armed forces are ready to respond strongly to the threats by matching its words with its actions.

On Truth Social, US President Donald Trump posted while the Switzerland talks were underway, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble."

"If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder," Trump further said.

This is while at the memorandum of understanding that he signed with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last Wednesday, it explicilty states that the fighitng must stop in all fronts, particularly Lebanon.

It is reported that the Iranian negotiating team left the negotiating room after seeing Trump's language of threats against Iran again.

MNA