Army to defend nation in face of any ceasefire breach

The courageous resistance of the Iranian people, the sacrifice and devotion of the Armed Forces, and the compassion of the government, combined with the wise initiatives of the martyred Leader and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the battlefield of the third imposed war, forced the enemy to respect the great nation of Iran and to pursue ceasefire and understanding, the Army said in a statement on Friday.

Drawing upon God’s boundless power, the Iranian nation’s deep-rooted culture of seeking dignity and rejecting injustice, and the wise and forward-looking leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, Iran remains steadfast in upholding the legitimate rights of the great and resilient nation and the Resistance Front, through the efforts of Armed Forces and the principled diplomacy of its officials, it added.

With God’s grace, and through empathy, unity, and national cohesion, the great and resilient nation of Islamic Iran will continue rising, it concluded.

MNA