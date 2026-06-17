Iran, China FMs discuss MoU with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

During the call, Araghchi detailed the provisions of the newly reached “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” for his Chinese counterpart.

He expressed optimism that Iran and China could capitalize on the opportunities presented by this agreement to expand bilateral relations, particularly in the economic and energy sectors.

Highlighting the high level of mutual trust and the strategic importance of ties between Tehran and Beijing, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his appreciation for Beijing’s consistent support throughout the negotiation process and its backing of the memorandum.

Referring to past experiences that have fostered deep-seated Iranian distrust toward Washington, Araghchi underscored the responsibility of the United States. “The responsibility for the full and faithful implementation of this agreement’s provisions, particularly regarding the termination of the war across all fronts, rests squarely on the United States,” he stated.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed the memorandum of understanding, praising the resilience of the Iranian government and nation against external pressures and coercive policies. He further commended Iran’s responsible and diplomatic approach to resolving issues and advancing dialogue.

Emphasizing the necessity for accurate and comprehensive implementation of the accord, Wang Yi affirmed China’s readiness to cooperate in facilitating its execution, strengthening regional engagement, and helping resolve ambiguities and challenges among regional nations.

The two foreign ministers stressed the need for the international community to support the memorandum. They pointed to the UN Security Council’s responsibility as the primary body for maintaining international peace and security, urging it to back the effective implementation of and adherence to the agreement.

In closing, Araghchi and Wang Yi reviewed several bilateral issues, expressing hope that the momentum generated by this memorandum will open a new chapter in Iran-China relations.

MNA