UKMTO reports incident for tanker off Oman coast

A tanker caught fire off the coast of Oman on Monday, forcing the evacuation of its crew and prompting a coordinated response by Omani and Indian authorities, according to a warning issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident occurred approximately 15 nautical miles northeast of Masirah Island, Oman, UKMTO said in Warning 064-26, issued at 1044 UTC on June 8. The advisory described the event as “suspicious activity” but provided no indication of the cause of the fire.

“A tanker has experienced a fire onboard resulting in the evacuation of crew,” UKMTO said. “Omani and Indian Authorities are coordinating the response.”

MNA