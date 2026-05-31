28 more ships cross Strait of Hormuz with IRGC clearance

The ships crossed the strategic waterway under the coordination and security protection of the IRGC Navy's naval units, according to a statement from the force's public relations office.

The IRGC Navy said the Persian Gulf is a body of water belonging to the region's Muslim countries and that the "aggression and mischief of the American terrorist army" is the main cause of insecurity there at present.

It added that the "smart control of the Strait of Hormuz is being carried out continuously, firmly and with authority."

The report of 28 vessels crossing in a single day marks the highest publicly announced daily total since the war erupted on February 28 and disrupted traffic through the waterway, which normally handles roughly one-fifth of global oil trade. Iran has insisted that transit is open to friendly nations under a coordinating system with its naval forces, while the U.S. has maintained a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

MNA