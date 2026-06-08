Lebanon says Israel has bombed it nearly 3,500 times

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire came into effect just after midnight on April 17, with Israeli troops still positioned deep inside ​southern Lebanon, Reuters reported on Monday. While it has largely halted air strikes on Beirut ​and its suburbs, the truce has failed to halt fighting in ⁠southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

During a cabinet meeting, Menassa ​said that from April 17 to June 7, Israel had carried out 3,491 air ​strikes, 407 controlled demolitions and six "razing" operations, or demolitions - which have left some entire villages in the southernmost strip of Lebanon entirely flattened. The statistics were later published on X by ​the office of Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The Israeli military did not immediately ​respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters.

Salam said the latest escalation had ‌caused additional ⁠waves of displacement, straining Lebanon's ability to host fleeing families.

Already, more than 1 million people - a fifth of Lebanon's population - have been displaced by Israel's strikes and evacuation warnings across Lebanon since the war erupted on March 2.

MNA