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Jun 8, 2026, 5:36 PM

Lebanon says Israel has bombed it nearly 3,500 times

Lebanon says Israel has bombed it nearly 3,500 times

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Israel has carried out nearly 3,500 air strikes on Lebanon ​and hundreds of controlled explosions since the U.S. announced a ceasefire ‌for the country on April 16, Lebanon's defence minister, Michel Menassa, said on Monday.

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire came into effect just after midnight on April 17, with Israeli troops still positioned deep inside ​southern Lebanon, Reuters reported on Monday. While it has largely halted air strikes on Beirut ​and its suburbs, the truce has failed to halt fighting in ⁠southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

During a cabinet meeting, Menassa ​said that from April 17 to June 7, Israel had carried out 3,491 air ​strikes, 407 controlled demolitions and six "razing" operations, or demolitions - which have left some entire villages in the southernmost strip of Lebanon entirely flattened. The statistics were later published on X by ​the office of Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The Israeli military did not immediately ​respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters. 

Salam said the latest escalation had ‌caused additional ⁠waves of displacement, straining Lebanon's ability to host fleeing families.

Already, more than 1 million people - a fifth of Lebanon's population - have been displaced by Israel's strikes and evacuation warnings across Lebanon since the war erupted on March 2.

MNA

News ID 245172

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