Iran declares operations pause after striking Israel

The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters of Iran's Armed Forces has announced a suspension of military operations following what it described as a painful response to Israeli aggression in south Lebanon and the Dahiyeh district, which was carried out with American criminal backing.

"The powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon, delivered a painful response to this regime," the headquarters statement said.

The statement added that the Israeli regime and its supporters "should have taken this as a lesson."

The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters declared the cessation of armed forces operations, but accompanied the announcement with an explicit warning: if aggressions and provocations continue, including in south Lebanon, the response will be far more intense and crushing than anything that has come before.

"The suspension of armed forces operations is hereby announced. However, it is emphasised that if aggressions and provocations continue, including in south Lebanon, actions far more severe and crushing than before will follow."

MNA