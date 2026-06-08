  1. Politics
Jun 8, 2026, 7:06 PM

Israel wishes cessation of war after Iran missile attacks

Israel wishes cessation of war after Iran missile attacks

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Local media in te occupied Palestinian lands reported on Monday that the Zionist regime wished for cessation of missile launches afetr Iran agreed to suspend its missile strikes.

According to Al Jazeera, the Zionist media outlet Israel Hayom reported the regime's desire to stop the war after Iran's missile strikes.

The outlet, citing its sources, wrote that Zionist Israel regime and the United States conveyed a message to Iran that if Iran does not fire again, there will be no more attacks on the prt of the Zionist regime

Admitting to Iran's crippling missile strikes, Israel Hayom reported: The cessation of Israel's attacks is conditional on the cessation of Iran's missile strikes.

At the same time, Axios also claimed, citing an American official that Washington had not agreed to Israel's attacks against Iran and had told Netanyahu that he must end these attacks.

US President Donald Trump claimed hours ago both Israel and Iran, are seeking an immediate ceasefire.

He claimed final negotiations on "peace" are underway, although ignorance or stupidity may prevent it.

The US President claimed the naval blockade will continue with all might and power until a "final agreement" is reached.

MNA/6854060

News ID 245174

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