  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2026, 9:13 AM

Macron says escalation in S Lebanon cannot be justified

Macron says escalation in S Lebanon cannot be justified

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – The continuing escalation in southern Lebanon cannot be justified and must be immediately ended, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The continuing escalation in southern Lebanon cannot be justified and must be immediately ended, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity," he said on X.

According to the French leader, stability in the region "must begin with Lebanon, where it is urgent that all weapons fall silent, for good."

MNA

News ID 244948

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