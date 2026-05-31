Iran parl. to soon approve legislation on Strait of Hormuz

A member of the Parliament's Presiding Board Alireza Salimi said on Saturday that the legislative body will “soon” vote into law a measure governing Iran’s management over the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that all details related to the plan will be approved and finalized by Parliament.

The Strait of Hormuz is shared between Iranian and Omani territorial waters, Salimi emphasized, and therefore no other country will be allowed to make decisions regarding the waterway.

"When [US President Donald] Trump and others say the Strait of Hormuz must be opened, this issue concerns us, and we will not allow them to decide," Salimi said.

The lawmaker stressed that decisions on managing the Strait of Hormuz "are not tactical or temporary" but rather "definite and permanent."

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz to the US, Israel, and their allies following their unprovoked aggression against the country, according to Press TV.

Tehran says the measures violate the terms of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and was later extended unilaterally by Washington.

MNA