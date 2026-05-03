Man convicted of murdering Basiji executed

The death sentence of Mehrab Abdullahzadeh was carried out on Sunday morning in the provincial capital of Urmia, after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction and all legal procedures were completed, according to Press TV.

According to case files, during the riots, a group of violent rioters laid a siege to a street in one of Urmia’s neighborhoods and started damaging public properties.

Seyed Abbas Fatemieh, a member of the volunteer Basij force, and his comrades intervened to secure the area, but the rioters assaulted them viciously.

While the law enforcement servicemen were engaged in fierce clashes with the rioters, Abdullahzadeh deliberately tipped Fatemieh, who fell over as a result.

Based on existing documents and his explicit confessions, Abdullahzadeh then gave him several punches in the face and brutally beat him to death with an iron rod. Two minors were also involved in the act of terror.

The Islamic Revolution Court of Urmia convicted the trio of corruption on earth and sentenced Abdullahzadeh to death.

Iran’s top tribunal later upheld the verdict, and the execution was carried out following the finalization of the legal process.

MNA