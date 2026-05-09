Pezeshkian hails Iran’s junior weightlifters on world C'ship

In his message released on Friday, President Pezeshkian described the team’s triumph as a vivid reflection of the self-belief, endurance, and firm resolve of Iranian youth, who have once again demonstrated their strength and capability to achieve global excellence.

He noted that through faith, hard work, and the noble spirit of sportsmanship, these young champions have painted a hopeful picture of Iran’s bright future.

The glorious championship of the youth weightlifting team and the winning of valuable medals by the brave sons of this land showcased the ability and competence of Iranian youth on the international stage and filled the hearts of the great nation with pride, the president stated.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the honorable people of Iran, the weightlifting champions and their families, the coaching staff, and the officials of Iran Weightlifting Federation, President Pezeshkian prayed for the lasting honor and success of the country and all its promising young athletes who continue to raise the nation’s flag high in global arenas.

MNA