US imposes new sanctions against Iran

The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced sanctions against 10 individuals and companies, including several in China and Hong Kong, ​over accusations they aided Iran's efforts to secure weapons and the raw materials needed ‌to build its Shahed drones and ballistic missiles, Reuters reported.

The Treasury move comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump plans to travel to China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping, and as efforts to end the war ​with Iran have stalled.

In a statement, Treasury said it remained ready to take economic action ​against Iran's military industrial base to prevent Tehran from reconstituting its production capacity.

Treasury ⁠said it was also prepared to act against any foreign company supporting Iranian commerce, including ​airlines, and could impose secondary sanctions on foreign financial institutions that aid Iran's efforts, including those connected ​to China's independent "teapot" oil refineries.

MNA