EU warns Airlines to brace for scenarios due to fuel crisis

Speaking at the commission’s daily press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said the EU executive is coordinating closely with member states and industry stakeholders amid concerns over jet fuel supplies, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“I don't think anyone knows how long this situation will last, so the best we can do and the most effective thing that we can do and that we are doing is to prepare for all eventualities,” Itkonen said.

She said close coordination and cooperation with EU member states and other stakeholders remained “absolutely crucial,” adding that it is “the only way” for the bloc to take further action if necessary.

The commission has been holding weekly discussions with member states, industry representatives, the International Energy Agency, and other relevant actors since the crisis began.

Itkonen said the EU has a full overview of the situation, while noting the distinction between strategic oil stocks and commercial jet fuel stocks.

“The commission is coordinating; we are prepared; we have a full overview of what is happening, and on top of that, this week, we will be issuing guidance to airlines as regards jet fuels as well,” she said.

The guidance will also cover other crisis-related issues, she added.

Itkonen said the planned guidance will include anti-tankering rules, passenger rights, and the possibility of using North American-type jet fuel in Europe, the report added.

MNA