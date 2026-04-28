Russia to support Iran's sovereignty with all might

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Defense Minster on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Minister continued to praise the courage and bravery of the people and armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated: "We have supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with all our might, and this support will continue in the future."

The Iranian defense delegation headed by General Talei-Nik were in Kyrgyzstan to attend the meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

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