US, Israeli war with Iran caused 'collapse of unilateralism'

Speaking at the meeting of the Ministers of Defense of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s member states in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik emphasized that the world clearly heard the sound of breaking the backbone of unilateralism and the global dictatorship following the war of aggression waged by US and Israel against Iran.

“Allowing the smooth transit of commercial ships will be on the agenda after the end of the war, provided that protocols that do not jeopardize Iran's security are observed,” he said.

Post-war transit through Hormuz only possible under Iran's security protocol, the spokesman underlined.

The spokesman read the message of the caretaker of the Iranian Defense Ministry which focuses on continued power of the Armed Forces of the country, resistance of the Iranian people, and inability of the United States to dictate policy to the independent nations.

The full text of the caretaker of the Iranian Ministry of Defense will be published subsequently.