Iran, Vietnam enjoy high capabilities to broaden mutual coop.

In his message on Sunday, Pezeshkian congratulated To Lam on his election as President of Vietnam, expressing Iran’s readiness to expand bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in support of multilateralism.

In a congratulatory message marking To Lam’s election by the 16th National Assembly of Vietnam, President Pezeshkian emphasized on Sunday that he was pleased that the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, two independent countries with principled positions and foreign policies based on international law, mutual respect, and responsible engagement in multilateral affairs, are moving in the right direction.

Highlighting the significant capacities and capabilities of both countries, the Iranian president noted that bilateral relations hold substantial potential for further deepening and expansion in line with the interests of the two nations.

He also underlined that, in light of these opportunities, the Islamic Republic is ready to elevate the level of bilateral ties and enhance mutual cooperation, particularly in support of multilateralism.

On April 7, 2026, Vietnam’s National Assembly unanimously elected Communist Party General Secretary Lam as the state president for the 2026–2031 term.

MNA