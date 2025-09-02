President Pezeshkian congratulates Vietnam on National Day

In his message, President Pezeshkian emphasized the longstanding friendship between Iran and Vietnam, highlighting that their relations are built on mutual respect and responsibility across various fields. He noted that there are still abundant opportunities for further deepening and expanding this partnership.

The Iranian president expressed his readiness to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership, reinforcing the commitment of Iran to strengthen ties with Vietnam.

Vietnam marked the 80th anniversary of its declaration of independence from colonial rule on Tuesday with a grand celebration featuring the largest military parade seen in decades.

MNA/President.ir