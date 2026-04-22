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Apr 22, 2026, 5:47 PM

Trump again claims to hold talks with Iran in coming days

Trump again claims to hold talks with Iran in coming days

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – In continuation of his contradictory statements, US President Donald Trump again claimed the second round of talks with Iran may be held this Friday.

This claim comes while Iran has not yet responded to Trump's unilateral ceasefire announcement, and has also refused to accept any new talks with the US due to the repeated violations of the two-week ceasefire by the US.

MNA

News ID 243887

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