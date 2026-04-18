Leader stresses continuation of developing military power

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s armed forces, issued a message marking Army Day, congratulating military personnel, their families, and the Iranian nation.

He described the victory of the Iranian Revolution as a turning point that ended a period of imposed weakness on the army, stating that the military subsequently assumed a central role within the nation.

The message emphasized that the army became closely connected to the people and played a key role in confronting external threats and internal challenges in the years following the 1979 Revolution.

Referring to recent developments, he highlighted the armed forces’ role in defending the country’s territory and sovereignty, noting their coordination with other branches of the Armed Forces.

The Leader stressed the importance of continuing to develop the military’s capabilities and maintaining readiness across all domains.

The statement concluded with tributes to fallen commanders and members of the Iranian Armed Forces, as well as their families, recognizing their role in safeguarding the country.

MNA