Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss ties, latest war developments

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the developments in the region following the continued US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan, Iran’s top diplomat described the crimes committed by the United States and Zionism over the past 35 days, including their heinous crimes in attacking Iran's production and industrial infrastructures, peaceful nuclear facilities under the safeguards, hospitals, schools, universities, and residential areas, emphasizing the need for a decisive international response to these unprecedented violations of the law.

Stressing that the United States and the Zionist regime, as the initiators of this imposed war, are the root cause the existing insecurity in the region and its consequences throughout the world, Araghchi highlighted Iran's firm determination to continue defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity by using all its capacities.

The foreign minister of Pakistan, for his part, described the country's diplomatic efforts to stop military aggression against Iran and restore peace and stability to the region.

Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of continuing consultations between the two countries.

MNA