US officials misleading media to justify illegal war on Iran

Publishing a poster of a famous American documentary "The War You Don't See" on his X account on Wednesday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, "This is a must-see film, especially now – at time when US authorities are misleading the public and manipulating the media to justify their illegal war against Iran and to whitewash the atrocities they are committing".

Then he quoted the following lines from the documentary, which highlights the role of media in crimes committed during the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the Israeli regime's atrocities against Palestinians.

As it is warned there, he referred to the call for media and associated people not to fall into the trap created by this narrative.

"We journalists have to be brave enough to defy those who seek our collusion in selling their latest bloody adventure in someone else's country… For propaganda relies on us in the media to aim its deceptions not at a faraway enemy but directly to you at home" Baghaei added this quote from the film in his post.

MNA