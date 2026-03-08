  1. Politics
Mar 8, 2026, 7:58 AM

Iran preparing for long-term war with enemy: Spox

Iran preparing for long-term war with enemy: Spox

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Defense Ministry Spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaee Nik has said that the Iranian military is preparing for a long-term and lasting war against the aggressors. 


Speaking to national Iranian TV, the military spokesman explained about the ongoing war against the US-Israeli enemies, saying the enemy's calculations have proven to be wrong.

General Reza Talaee Nik said there is division in the US-Zionist alliance, while a strong anti-war movement is on the rise.

He added that many countries consider the US-Israeli war on Iran as illigitimate.

Accoridng to the spokesman, on the other side, the Iranian military is growing united and is inflicting heavy losses on the enemy's side.

He continued to say, "We are preparing for a long-term and sustainable war against the enemy. This war is totally based on the guidlines of the commander-in-chief and with the support of the strategic storages of armed forces."

MNA/6768048

News ID 242434

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News