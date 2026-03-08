Iran preparing for long-term war with enemy: Spox



Speaking to national Iranian TV, the military spokesman explained about the ongoing war against the US-Israeli enemies, saying the enemy's calculations have proven to be wrong.

General Reza Talaee Nik said there is division in the US-Zionist alliance, while a strong anti-war movement is on the rise.

He added that many countries consider the US-Israeli war on Iran as illigitimate.

Accoridng to the spokesman, on the other side, the Iranian military is growing united and is inflicting heavy losses on the enemy's side.

He continued to say, "We are preparing for a long-term and sustainable war against the enemy. This war is totally based on the guidlines of the commander-in-chief and with the support of the strategic storages of armed forces."

MNA/6768048