US consulate premise targeted in Dubai

Following the drone attacks on the US consulate premise in Dubai, a thick smoke was seen in the sky.
The footage shows that a plume of smoke was seen in the sky after the US consulate building was hit by drone.
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The US consulate premise in Dubai was targeted by drone operations on Tuesday.
Following the drone attacks on the US consulate premise in Dubai, a thick smoke was seen in the sky.
The footage shows that a plume of smoke was seen in the sky after the US consulate building was hit by drone.
MNA
Your Comment