  1. Politics
Mar 4, 2026, 10:27 AM

US consulate premise targeted in Dubai

US consulate premise targeted in Dubai

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The US consulate premise in Dubai was targeted by drone operations on Tuesday.

Following the drone attacks on the US consulate premise in Dubai, a thick smoke was seen in the sky. 

The footage shows that a plume of smoke was seen in the sky after the US consulate building was hit by drone. 

MNA 

News ID 242322

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News